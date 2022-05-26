Advertisement
Councillors advised against oversharing at meeting held in Dingle

May 26, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillors advised against oversharing at meeting held in Dingle
The Association of Irish Local Government is advising councillors to limit how much they share on social media.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan, president of the AILG, was speaking from Dingle where the association is holding its plenary meeting .

The group gives support and advice to councillors who are being bullied and abused.

A survey carried out by the group last year showed that over 60% of Irish councillors have experienced online abuse or intimidation while up to 30% have been on the receiving end of verbal abuse.

Nicholas Crossan says the issue of abuse is off-putting for minority groups who may wish to enter politics.

