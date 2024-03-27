Councillor wonders if Kenmare cats are quick enough

Either the speed is a bit much or the cats just aren’t quick enough in Kenmare.

That’s according to Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae who has raised the issue of speeding in a housing estate in the town.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae raised a motion at this month's meeting of Kenmare Municipal District to address speeding near Ard Bhearna housing estate in Kenmare.

Speaking about two cats that were killed on the road, Cllr Healy-Rae said that while it’s not the biggest catastrophe in the world, it does highlight the need for safety improvements in the area.

Cllr Healy-Rae raised a motion asking Kerry County Council to consider what could be done to reduce speeds around the estate.

He says although the road surfaces are good, there is a need for a speed bump or raised table to get road users to slow down.

The council responded by saying a submission to the Department of Transport will be considered.