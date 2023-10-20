Advertisement
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland

Oct 20, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
An Independent councillor has urged Kerry County Council to purchase a prominent building in Castleisland.

At the recent Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, Cllr Charlie Farrelly raised a motion appealing to the council to buy the property.

 

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Charlie Farrelly asked the council to pursue the opportunity, adding it could be an ideal location for a tourism centre and council offices in Castleisland.

He says the directorate are aware of the building which is currently for sale in the town; and that he spoke recently with the council CEO regarding it.

Cllr Farrelly says the council needs a standalone building in Castleisland for the MD, and that he regrets the council losing out on a previous prominent premises which was for sale in the town.

He added the price on the iconic building has dropped substantially on the original asking price and urged the council not to lose out on the opportunity.

Cllr Farrelly added such an opportunity will not come again, as it’s backing onto a council owned car park, with ample parking, in a prime location in the town and he said the price won’t break the bank.

Kerry County Council responded advising that it’s aware of the building to which the councillor is referring.

Cllr Farrelly responded urging the council to not just be just aware of it, but to strongly consider purchasing the building with a view of long term use.

 

