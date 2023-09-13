Councillor to attend US events to promote Kerry as tourism and business destination

Members of Kerry County Council will attend two events in the US in a bid to promote the county as a tourism destination and as a place to do business.

Councillors will attend the Big E in Massachusetts from tomorrow (Thursday) and the Boston 300 event next week.

Kerry County Council says both events will promote the county and create potential for future tours, business investment and second site opportunities.

The Big E is the world's only multi-state fair and it’s taking place from tomorrow (Thursday) to Sunday.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell and Fianna Fáil councillors Johnnie Wall and Breandán Fitzgerald are travelling on this delegation which will cost €3,500 in total.

The Boston 300 event, which recognises and honours the contribution by the Irish diaspora to the Boston society, takes place from next Tuesday to Thursday (September 19th to 21st).

Kerry County Council says this as a significant opportunity to forge stronger links with the diaspora and it’ll host an economic and business networking event in Boston to promote Kerry as a destination for business, investment, and tourism.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane, his party colleague councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, Independent councillor Martin Grady and Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty will travel on this delegation; it’ll cost €12,000 in total for flights and accommodation.

Two officials from the council, including CEO Moira Murrell, will also attend this event.

Ms Murrell says both events are important as they’ll provide an opportunity to promote Kerry and strengthen linages with both areas, while also meeting key tour operators in North America.

A delegation from Kerry County Council will also travel to the Netherlands in October, following an invitation from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to undertake a study visit with the Dutch Cycling Embassy.

This trip will be funded by the NTA; eight councillors will attend and they’ll be selected at Monday’s council meeting.