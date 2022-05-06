Advertisement
Councillor says Ring of Kerry’s beauty speaks for itself after being ranked overrated road-trip

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says Ring of Kerry's beauty speaks for itself after being ranked overrated road-trip
The beauty of the Ring of Kerry speaks for itself.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor and Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD Michael Cahill.

He was responding to a study by confused.com survey which ranked the Ring of Kerry drive as the 10th most overrated road-trip in the world.

Cllr Cahill says he and people throughout the county are very proud of the world-renowned route.

He says the findings aren’t concerning to him as people who travel the Ring of Kerry always are full of praise for it:

