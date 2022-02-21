Councillor says post office thieves should feel the full extent of the law

A Killarney councillor has said the full wrath of the law should be brought upon the perpetrators who have been targeting post offices in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher was speaking in light of three break-ins which occurred in the county within five days.

Overnight, the post office and shop in Glenflesk was broken into, resulting in damaged property and a number of items being stolen.

Last Friday, an attempted armed robbery took place in Killarney post office when a man entered the business armed with a shotgun, threatened staff and demanded money.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at Headford Post Office, near Killarney, which occurred at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Garda investigations are ongoing in all three break-ins.

Reacting to the events, Cllr Niall Kelleher assured residents and business people in the area that the reopening of the Barraduff garda station would contribute to the safekeeping of the area.

Mr Kelleher, who is also chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said a concerning trend was emerging and that the perpetrators should feel the full extent of the law.