Councillor says Killarney injury unit would alleviate pressure on UHK

Killarney needs a minor injury unit in the town.

That’s according to recently co-opted Killarney councillor, Martin Grady.

He claims a Killarney woman spent 17 hours waiting to be seen in University Hospital Kerry earlier this week.

The independent councillor says injury and accident clinics have been opened in the mid-west of the country, and believes a similar facility in Killarney would alleviate the pressure on UHK.

Meanwhile, Cllr Martin Grady says he wouldn’t support the acquisition of St Finan’s Hospital.

He says renovating the former psychiatric hospital - which closed in 2012 - to make it suitable for housing, would be too much of a cost.