A Kerry County Councillor is calling for extra bus services for Ballybunion.

In recent weeks, more than 250 Ukrainian refugees have been settled in the seaside community.

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Robert Beasley, says the additional population means that current bus services aren't sufficient to meet demand.

He says around 140 more refugees from Ukraine are due to arrive in the coming weeks and says there should be a cap on numbers coming to the town.