Councillor claims woman in her 60s now carries arms after dog attack in Ballybunion

Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry after a woman in her 60s was bitten by a dog in Ballybunion.

The woman was attacked and bitten on the thigh by the dog in Ballybunion last month.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley raised the case of this woman, who is a neighbour of his.

He said the same dog also attacked her in 2019, and nothing had been done since.

Cllr Beasley said gardaí and the dog wardens were contacted after the latest attack, and they visited the woman and took statements from her.

The Sinn Féin councillor says that so far, no action has been taken and the dog is still at large, which is concerning for people in the area – especially those with children.

Cllr Beasley claimed the woman is now armed to protect herself against this dog.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed an investigation began at Ballybunion after the woman in her 60s was injured by the dog at approximately 8pm at Doon Bay Road, Ballybunion, on March 25th.

They say gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and the matter remains under investigation.

At the council meeting, Cllr Beasley asked for the full support of the council to call on the dog wardens to take immediate action to take this dog out of society.

Independent councillor Donal Grady seconded his motion, and he added shame on these dog owners who do not keep their dogs under control.