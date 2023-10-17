Advertisement
Councillor claims there’ve been 7 collisions involving deer in 8 days in South Kerry

Oct 17, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Councillor claims there've been 7 collisions involving deer in 8 days in South Kerry
Deer in Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
A county councillor claims there have been seven collisions involving deer in an eight-day period in South Kerry.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae says these collisions took place on the R569 road between Killarney and Kenmare.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the county is overrun with deer with the animals being found in all parts of Kerry.

The rutting season is underway and the Irish Deer Commission says this time of year sees an increase in collisions involving the animal.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says lives are being lost and damage is being caused to vehicles.

He says drivers aren’t being covered by insurance in such collisions and says a deer cull is needed to control the numbers of deer in the county:

The Irish Deer Commission says it's contacted Gardaí in Killarney, who say they've no knowledge of any such incidents involving deer.

