Councillor calls for increased funding for Cappanalea and Killarney education centres

A Mid Kerry councillor has called on the government and department of education to upgrade and extend the Cappanalea outdoor education centre.

Cllr Michael Cahill says local groups are experiencing difficulty in booking services at Cappanalea and also at the Killarney National Park Education Centre - which he says gives the impression the facilities “are being reduced to training centres".

Mr Cahill says these facilities are needed more than ever after covid lockdowns and that government and department of education must increase funding for the future of the facilities and the facility users.

Advertisement