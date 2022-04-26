Advertisement
Councillor calls for government to fund Irish Community Air Ambulance

Apr 26, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for government to fund Irish Community Air Ambulance
Photo: communityairambulance.ie/
A Kerry councillor is calling for the government to fund the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly brought a motion on the matter to the recent monthly council meeting.

Cllr Farrelly says it’s an invaluable service which is currently dependent on private donations.

The Independent councillor adds it will take around €2.1 million to keep the ambulance in the air for 2022.

Following Cllr Farrelly’s motion, Kerry County Council will write to the government requesting it funds the air ambulance.

 

