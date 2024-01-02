Advertisement
Councillor calls for changes to Eircode system

Jan 2, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for changes to Eircode system
The current Eircode system is making it more difficult than it needs to be to make changes or apply for new Eircodes.

That’s the view of Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who recently tabled a motion on the issue at a meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says there are many vacant and derelict properties which pre-date the Eircode system, which can create issues for people with houses that share an Eircode with these buildings, or for people trying to create a new business at this address.

Cllr Healy-Rae adds the current way of fixing these issues is unnecessarily difficult, and involves the local An Post office.

He says an application form process for these issues would be very easy to make, and would be much easier for everyone.

Meanwhile, Cllr Healy-Rae says he has no intention of running for election to the European Parliament.

He says he was approached about running as an MEP, but his focus is on retaining his seat on Kerry County Council.

