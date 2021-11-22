Advertisement
News

Council working on taking on apprenticeships

Nov 22, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Council working on taking on apprenticeships Council working on taking on apprenticeships
Share this article

Kerry County Council is working on taking on apprentices next year.

It's engaging with SOLAS, Kerry ETB and its own Workplace Partnership Committee on putting an apprenticeship programme in place.

It'll be for specific trades in various areas across the organisation.

Advertisement

The council was responding to a question from Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen on what's being done to encourage trades in the county.

The council added that one of the key actions of the Kerry COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan is to promote apprenticeships as a pathway to education.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus