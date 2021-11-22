Council working on taking on apprenticeships

Kerry County Council is working on taking on apprentices next year.

It's engaging with SOLAS, Kerry ETB and its own Workplace Partnership Committee on putting an apprenticeship programme in place.

It'll be for specific trades in various areas across the organisation.

Advertisement

The council was responding to a question from Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen on what's being done to encourage trades in the county.

The council added that one of the key actions of the Kerry COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan is to promote apprenticeships as a pathway to education.