Council warns roads in Kerry still dangerous despite the thaw

Recent snow showers after a bitterly cold night are making for very dangerous conditions on roads throughout Kerry.

That's according to Kerry County Council, which says that even in areas on the coast, road temperatures are below zero - so motorists should expect patches of ice even on treated roads.

Temperatures dipped well below zero again overnight as an Orange warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place for 15 counties.

The council says, that after recent and current snow showers, treated National Primary roads like the N21 and N22 - and secondary roads like the N86, N70 and N72 - can still be dangerous with a cover of snow on black ice patches.

Pedestrians are warned that footpaths in towns and villages previously treated, have frozen hard.

There are patches of black ice on the R559 Slea Head Drive - Cill Mhic A Domhnaigh area.

Council crews are treating the issue but caution is advised.