Advertisement
News

Council warns roads in Kerry still dangerous despite the thaw

Jan 10, 2025 08:28 By radiokerrynews
Council warns roads in Kerry still dangerous despite the thaw
Share this article

Recent snow showers after a bitterly cold night are making for very dangerous conditions on roads throughout Kerry.

That's according to Kerry County Council, which says that even in areas on the coast, road temperatures are below zero -  so motorists should expect patches of ice even on treated roads.

Temperatures dipped well below zero again overnight as an Orange warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place for 15 counties.

Advertisement

The council says, that after recent and current snow showers, treated National Primary roads like the N21 and N22 - and secondary roads like the N86, N70 and N72 - can still be dangerous with a cover of snow on black ice patches.

Pedestrians are warned that footpaths in towns and villages previously treated, have frozen hard.

There are patches of black ice on the R559 Slea Head Drive - Cill Mhic A Domhnaigh area.

Advertisement

Council crews are treating the issue but caution is advised.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Samaritans in Kerry received more than 25,000 calls in 2024
Advertisement
Properties on market being sold in record time in Kerry
Power due to be restored in North Kerry by 6pm 
Advertisement

Recommended

Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church at 7.30pm this Tuesday January 14th
Samaritans in Kerry received more than 25,000 calls in 2024
MTU Kerry make Sigerson return this evening
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus