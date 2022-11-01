Advertisement
Council urged to hold talks to ensure Tralee-Fenit greenway blocking stops

Nov 1, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Council urged to hold talks to ensure Tralee-Fenit greenway blocking stops
The blocking of the newly opened Tralee-Fenit greenway is an absolute disgrace.

That’s the view of Sinn Fein councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Cathal Foley.

Cllr Foley says a gate on a stretch of the greenway was tied shut with wire and blocked the route on Saturday and Sunday, forcing many people using it at the time to turn back.

He praised the council for responding quickly to reopen the greenway on both occasions, but says more talks are needed to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

 

Kerry County Council has responded advising that it's aware of this issue and is engaged with relevant parties to resolve the matter.

 

 

