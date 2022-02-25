Council unveiling plaque in Killarney honouring last person to die during War of Independence

A plaque will be unveiled in Killarney this morning, honouring the last person to die during the War of Independence.

Hannah Carey was killed outside the Imperial Hotel on College Street a few minutes before noon on July 11th, 1921, when the truce which ended the war came into effect.

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, councillor Marie Moloney will unveil the plaque at 10.30am outside the Killarney Towers Hotel (formerly the Imperial Hotel), where the plaque is located.