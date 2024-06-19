Council under fire for spraying weedkiller along Fenit Greenway

Kerry County Council's been called on to re-think its strategy for killing weeds in public areas, after it was strongly criticised for spraying weedkiller on the Fenit Greenway.

The call came from Chair of Fenit Development Association Mike O'Neill, who wants a more environmentally-friendly approach to maintaining the amenity.

Weeds growing along the greenway were sprayed by the council in recent weeks, resulting in unsightly brown margins along the footpaths.

Advertisement

Mr O'Neill says the use of weedkiller is counterproductive to the biodiversity objectives for the area:

In response, Kerry County Council says the grass margins on the greenway were sprayed with non-glyphosate weedkiller, and that grass is allowed to grow elsewhere along the amenity to promote biodiversity.