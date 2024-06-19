Advertisement
Council under fire for spraying weedkiller along Fenit Greenway

Jun 19, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Council under fire for spraying weedkiller along Fenit Greenway
The opening of the first phase of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway on Friday, June 24th 2022. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council's been called on to re-think its strategy for killing weeds in public areas, after it was strongly criticised for spraying weedkiller on the Fenit Greenway.

The call came from Chair of Fenit Development Association Mike O'Neill, who wants a more environmentally-friendly approach to maintaining the amenity.

Weeds growing along the greenway were sprayed by the council in recent weeks, resulting in unsightly brown margins along the footpaths.

Mr O'Neill says the use of weedkiller is counterproductive to the biodiversity objectives for the area:

In response, Kerry County Council says the grass margins on the greenway were sprayed with non-glyphosate weedkiller, and that grass is allowed to grow elsewhere along the amenity to promote biodiversity.

