Council to write to Government urging increases in the solar grant scheme

Kerry County Council will write to the Government asking to increase funding to the Solar Support Energy Grant scheme.

It follows a motion raised at the recent full council meeting, by Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, Michael O’Shea.

Cllr O’Shea says the grant that’s currently available isn’t enough for businesses to upgrade roof spaces for solar energy.

He says the current amount of €2400 isn’t comparable with everyday costs and it should be increased substantially.

The motion was seconded by Listowel Fianna Fáil councillor, Jimmy Moloney.