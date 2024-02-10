Advertisement
News

Council to write to government requesting tax incentives to landlords to accept renters

Feb 10, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will write to the government requesting tax incentives to landlords to accept renters and HAP tenants.

It follows a motion from Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae at the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

Through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme local authorities make a monthly rental payment on a person’s behalf to their landlord.

Cllr Healy-Rae urged the council to write to the Minister for Housing and the Taoiseach, requesting that tax incentives afforded to home owners housing refugees, be provided to home owners renting to others.

She said people across the county and in Killarney are finding it impossible to locate accommodation that will accept HAP tenants.

Cllr Healy-Rae added that property owners find it more attractive to rent to refugees due to the incentives, adding the HAP scheme is not working as properties are simply not available

The motion was seconded by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’Donoghue; who said the current system is too lucrative for property owners.

