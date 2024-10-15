Council to step up unannounced domestic rubbish inspections next week

Kerry County Council will be carrying out domestic waste spot-checks on a large of number of homes across the county next week.

Under Kerry byelaws, all household are legally required to be able to show inspectors how they dispose of their rubbish.

Householders must be able to prove they use a door-to-door waste collection service, an authorised civic amenity centre or recycling facility, or both.

Evidence can include civic amenity centre receipts or waste collection contracts.

The Senior Executive Engineer of Kerry County Council’s Environment Unit, Mick Boyce, says they knock on doors around the county on an ongoing and regular basis.

He stated next week's increase will coincide with a social media campaign emphasising the rules around the segregation, storage and disposal of domestic waste.

The awareness campaign will highlight how to sort the main types of refuse such as dry-recyclables, food waste and other residual waste.

Kerry County Council's current byelaws were adopted in 2019.

Staff who are carrying out surveys always hold County Council identification.

Advice and information on waste management in the home can be found at mywaste.ie.