Kerry County Council to run campaign on household waste disposal

Kerry County Council is to focus in on how households dispose of domestic refuse.

Council CEO Martin O’Donoghue told councillors that a number of waste-centred campaigns will take place during October, National Reuse Month.

This includes a door-to-door campaign beginning 14th October in private and social housing, focused on how households manage and dispose of waste.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald said many people cannot avail of private waste collection, and they might not know that they should keep receipts from how they dispose of waste.

Mr O’Donoghue replied the council will review each case on its merits, but anyone who doesn’t already should start keeping receipts in case they get a knock at the door to produce them.