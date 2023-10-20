Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only

The council will review the closure of part of the Ring of Kerry road in early November to see if the works can take place on week-nights only.

From next Tuesday, the N70 Ring of Kerry road at Gleensk near the railway viaduct will close at night-time to facilitate essential repairs on the embankment of the road.

These overnight works will take place from 8pm to 7am and are scheduled to continue seven days a week until December 15th.

Traffic must divert via the N70 Ring of Kerry road; diversions will be clearly signposted.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the works but there will be no access for other vehicles.

However, Senior engineer with the roads department of Kerry County Council, Paul Curry says the works won’t take place over the October Bank Holiday weekend.

He says the council will review the works in two-weeks as they understand that motorists will be inconvenienced: