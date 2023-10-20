Advertisement
News

Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only

Oct 20, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only
Share this article

The council will review the closure of part of the Ring of Kerry road in early November to see if the works can take place on week-nights only.

From next Tuesday, the N70 Ring of Kerry road at Gleensk near the railway viaduct will close at night-time to facilitate essential repairs on the embankment of the road.

These overnight works will take place from 8pm to 7am and are scheduled to continue seven days a week until December 15th.

Advertisement

Traffic must divert via the N70 Ring of Kerry road; diversions will be clearly signposted.

Emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the works but there will be no access for other vehicles.

However, Senior engineer with the roads department of Kerry County Council, Paul Curry says the works won’t take place over the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement

He says the council will review the works in two-weeks as they understand that motorists will be inconvenienced:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out
Advertisement
Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP appointed lead negotiator for European customs reform
Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland
Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus