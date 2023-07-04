Advertisement
Council to review area of Tralee to see if there are measures that’ll alleviate flooding

Jul 4, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Council to review area of Tralee to see if there are measures that'll alleviate flooding
The council is to review an area of Tralee to see if measures would alleviate flooding.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley called on the council to re-evaluate drainage at the John Joe Sheehy Road roundabout.

He says while there’s always been flooding in the area, he feels it’s worse since the roundabout was put in.

He says houses there are getting flooded each year, including new properties owned by the council; some houses were flooded there during recent torrential rain.

Kerry County Council says the drainage system in this area operates effectively during normal rainfall.

However, it adds that as more intense rainfall events appear to become more frequent, the area will be reviewed to see what additional measures might be appropriate to deal with flooding there.

