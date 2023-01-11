Council to open a book of condolences for the late Séamus Begley

Kerry County Council is to open a book of condolences for the late Séamus Begley.

The renowned West Kerry musician and singer died on Monday at the age of 73.

A native of Baile na bPoc, Séamus Begley was regarded as one of the country’s best accordion players, and was also a talented singer in both English and Irish.

A book of condolences for the late Séamus Begley will open at the Dingle Area Office of Kerry County Council at this morning (Wednesday) at 10 o’clock.

Members of the public are welcome to sign the book during office hours.