Council to investigate options to deal with damage caused by rabbits at West Kerry cemetery

Oct 3, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Council to investigate options to deal with damage caused by rabbits at West Kerry cemetery
European rabbit https://commons.wikimedia.org Author: Alexis LOURS /wiki/File:European_rabbit_%28Oryctolagus_cuniculus%29_kitten.jpg
Kerry County Council will investigate options to alleviate the issues caused by rabbits at a West Kerry graveyard.

It follows motions at the recent meeting of Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, from Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, and Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.

They said rabbits have caused destruction at the old and new Ventry burial grounds.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the animal has run riot and damaged the grounds and graves at each cemetery.

In response, the council says it will investigate what can be done to deal with the issue, and take whatever reasonable actions are necessary.

