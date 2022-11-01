Council to decide on planning application for 52 new homes in Tralee this week

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision this week on a planning application for the construction of 52 new homes in Tralee.

Homeland Projects Ltd has applied for permission to build 52 houses at a 1.59 hectare site on Ballyard Road in Cloghers.

The proposed development includes 12 three-bed detached houses with an A1 energy rating, and 24 three-bed semi-detached houses rated B1.

The applicant proposes to build four, four-bed detached houses with C1 rating, three, three-beds rated D1 and D2, as well as eight, two-bed terraced houses, and one, one-bed accessible house.

The proposed development is also to include car parking on site, a new vehicle access road off the Ballyard Road, separate pedestrian access, and public lighting.

The developers propose to dedicate 19% of the site, currently a greenfield site, to open space amenity, and 10 houses will be transferred to Kerry County Council to meet statutory requirements.

The developers say the proposed development is a medium size residential scheme, that would be in accordance with the existing character and nature of this location.

They say it is consistent with the established and permitted use of the area.

12 submissions have been received by the council in relation to this development, with concerns cited including the density of the housing, and the increased traffic levels on Ballyard Road both during and after construction.

A decision is due on the application by November 2nd.