Council to begin planning process this month for redevelopment of Blennerville Windmill

Sep 5, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will begin a planning process this month for the redevelopment and refurbishment of the site of the Blennerville Windmill.

Blennerville Windmill is a fully restored 18th-century windmill located on the Wild Atlantic Way, just outside Tralee, and the site also includes a visitor experience centre.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Labour councillor Terry O’Brien asked for an update on the windmill, adding that its nearby buildings are rotting and not up to scratch.

In response, the council said it’s progressing a design for extensive upgrading of the Blennerville Windmill Visitor Centre.

A planning process for the redevelopment and refurbishment of the entire site is to begin this month, and the first phase of this is a new bakery and baking school.

