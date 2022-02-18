Advertisement
Council thanks Kerry public for cooperation during Storm Eunice

Feb 18, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
The Cathaoirleach and CEO of Kerry County Council are thanking members of the public for their patience and cooperation during Storm Eunice.

Cathaoirleach Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney is paying tribute to local authority staff and the emergency services for their work in dealing with road closures and other challenges.

Chief executive of the council, Moira Murrell says the interagency cooperation in advance of Storm Eunice was hugely important and she's praised everyone involved.

Any outstanding issues can be reported to the council's emergency line on 066 7183588.

 

