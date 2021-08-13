Advertisement
Council takes action against unauthorised motorhome parking development

Aug 13, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
A sunny morning in Rossbeigh. Photo By: Bridget Gleeson Healy
Kerry County Council has issued a warning letter and enforcement notice after a parking area for motorhomes was found to be operating without planning permission.

The local authority says it became aware in June that the site in Rossbeigh was being used in this way, and after investigating the matter, found it was an unauthorised development.

The council's enforcement notice requires that the operator of the motorhome parking area restore the site to its condition prior to development.

