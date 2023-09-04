Council supports new hotel for Killorglin

Kerry County Council supports the development of a hotel in Killorglin town in order to promote the area as a year-round tourist destination.

It’s one of the objectives set out by the council in its draft local area plan for the Kenmare Municipal District.

The local authority sets out its aspirations for Killorglin and the two other biggest towns in the district – Kenmare and Cahersiveen.

The draft plan also outlines its aims for smaller towns, villages and communities in the Kenmare MD.

Kerry County Council has published its draft local area plan for the Kenmare Municipal District for 2023 until 2029.

The draft plan outlines proposals for a river front side development in Killorglin including cafés and restaurants.

The council states its intentions to sustainably strengthen Killorglin’s role as an economic driver, enhance Kenmare’s role as a centre of excellence in tourism and recreation, and to promote Cahersiveen as a centre for economic growth and employment, as well as an attractive place to live and visit.

It notes that figures from the Central Statistic Office show that over one-fifth of properties in Sneem are vacant and that there are several derelict buildings while at the same time there’s a shortage of long-term rental housing. The council’s draft plan supports the redevelopment and reuse where appropriate of unused properties.

For Waterville, a town centre renewal plan is proposed as well as the sustainable development of car parks including dedicated parking for tour buses.

The council says lands should be reserved in Chapeltown for a village green and to develop a riverside park.

Kerry County Council says it will support the implementation of a national scheme titled ‘New Homes in Small Towns and Villages’. This initiative involves Uisce Éireann, communities and other stakeholders seeking to provide services and serviced sites to create ‘build your own home’ opportunities’ within existing rural settlements.

The Kenmare Municipal District consists of 25 towns, villages and settlements including Portmagee, Glenbeigh, Cromane, Kilgobnet, Kilgarvan, Beaufort and Caherdaniel.