Council staff scratching their heads at lack of clarity from government on vacant property grant

Kerry County Council staff have been left scratching their heads due to a lack of clarity from government around the vacant property refurbishment grant.

Several councillors brought motions before this month’s council meeting regarding the Croí Cónaithe Fund, which provides private buyers between €30,000-€50,000 to refurbish a vacant or derelict property.

The council’s Director of Housing, Martin O’Donoghue, responded to the councillors at the meeting.

The grant was first introduced last summer, and has since been amended to include properties in rural areas, which were originally omitted.

Martin O’Donoghue told the meeting that further changes to the grant are coming on May 1st, namely that properties that are refurbished for letting rather than residence will be included.

As well as that, properties built before 2007 will be eligible – previously only properties built before 1992 were eligible – while grant rates will also be reviewed.

Changes to guidance, application forms, and FAQs (frequently asked questions) are also coming on stream in the coming fortnight.

Mr O’Donoghue said it’s unclear what impact, if any, these changes will have on currently approved applications, applications already received, and whether there’ll be a retrospective impact on applications for the grant.

Councillors at the meeting raised difficulties that constituents have communicated to them in applying for the grant, such as getting quotes, and the cost of materials and labour.

Martin O’Donoghue said local authority staff are dealing with the same complaints and queries, and unfortunately don’t have answers.

He said council officials are scratching their heads a bit due to the lack of clarity from government about the new changes or their potential impact on current applicants.

Mr O’Donoghue said this has created a situation which is unsatisfactory for grant applicants and the council.