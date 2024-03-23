Advertisement
Council says progress has been made for the provision of a playground in Brosna

Mar 23, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Council says progress has been made for the provision of a playground in Brosna
Kerry County Council says progress has been made for the provision of a playground in Brosna.

In response to a motion from councillor, Bobby O’Connell, the council confirmed it is in the process of acquiring lands in the area.

It says engagement is ongoing regarding the transfer of the lands in Brosna West, and once completed, the local community group can apply for planning permission.

Cllr O’Connell responded that such an amenity is badly needed in the area for some time; adding the update is a huge boost to expedite the delivery of a playground in Brosna.

 

