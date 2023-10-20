Advertisement
Council says maintenance of waste water facility in Currow is Uisce Eireann’s responsibility

Oct 20, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says the maintenance of a waste water facility in Currow is the responsibility of Uisce Éireann.

That’s according to information provided by the council at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

The responsibility for the maintenance of the waste water treatment plant serving Lakeview Park in Currow was previous disputed.

Many issues were reported at the facility, such as a foul smell and over-grown plants in the lake.

In November last year, Kerry County Council, claimed under the Water Services Act 2013, all services were to be transferred to Uisce Éireann.

The utility responded advising the system wasn’t in their ownership and wasn’t listed by the Local Authority to transfer to them.

However, at the recent meeting of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, the council advised that Uisce Éireann is responsible for the maintenance of the facility.

It says this is one of a number of legacy issues where the long-term responsibility is expected to be resolved at national level between the Local Authority sector and Uisce Éireann.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fail councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald.

