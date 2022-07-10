Council rehomed 63 dogs in first five months of the year

Kerry County Council rehomed 63 dogs in the first five months of the year.

An update on the council’s activities was given to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The council issued over 5,800 dog licences up to the end of May this year, and issued 17 fines.

Dog and litter wardens have carried out 17 joint patrols in towns and amenity areas, with the aim of reducing the level of dog fouling, speaking to 90 dog walkers.

These were carried out in Ardfert, Castleisland, Dingle, Firies, Kenmare, Killarney, Listowel, Milltown, Rossbeigh Beach and Tralee, with 92% of people carrying doggie bags for their waste.