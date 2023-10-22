Advertisement
Council proposing to close South Kerry road

Oct 22, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Council proposing to close South Kerry road
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road in South Kerry over a two-month period.

It’s proposing to close the L-7537 in Kilmackerrin West, Aughatubrid, Caherciveen to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

This closure would initially be from 8am on November 13th to 6pm on December 22nd.

The road will reopen fully during the Christmas holidays and will close again from 8am on January 3rd to 6pm on January 26th.

The closures will operate from Monday to Friday and weekends are excluded.

Objections can be made before 4pm tomorrow (October 23rd).

It’s planned to reopen the road every Friday evening at 6pm and close it again every Monday morning at 8am for the duration of the works.

For traffic diversions visit kerrycoco.ie.

Any person having an objection to the above proposal should lodge same, in writing, marked Road Closure, with the Administrative Officer, Roads and Transportation Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected]

