Council proposing road closure for Run Killarney event

The council is proposing to close a part of the N71 to facilitate the Run Killarney event.

It’ll take place on August 6th.

Kerry County Council’s proposing to close the road on that date from Killarney to Moll’s Gap from 7.30am to 10.45am.

The closure would include Mangerton Road in Killarney to the Kenmare road and onwards to the junction of the R568 and N71 at Moll’s Gap.

Submissions can be made to the council before 5pm on July 19th.

Submissions should be marked road closure and sent to:

Administrative Officer,

Roads and Transportation Department,

County Buildings,

Tralee

Co Kerry

They can also be emailed to [email protected]