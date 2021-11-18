Council must wait for legislation before it can use CCTV to target illegal dumpers

Kerry County Council says it must wait for legislation to be enacted before it can target illegal dumpers using CCTV.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry and Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae both raised the issue at the local authority's monthly meeting.

The council says the Circular Economy Bill 2021 is currently being considered by the Oireachtas and includes proposed amendments to the Waste Management Act 1996 and Litter Pollution Act 1997.

These amendments will allow for the use of CCTV cameras and other technologies in waste and litter enforcement.

The council says this will address a gap in existing legislation, but it'll have to wait for the adoption of the final legislation before CCTV can be used for illegal dumping investigations.