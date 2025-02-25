Advertisement
Council may have to erect sign at scenic Kerry location due to continued dumping

Feb 25, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Council may have to erect sign at scenic Kerry location due to continued dumping
A sign may have to be erected at one of Kerry’s most scenic viewing spots due to a rise in dumping.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says people are dumping old bikes and rubbish down from the car park at the Conor Pass.

He raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald told the meeting that unfortunately, there is an awful lot of dumping going on over the Conor Pass, down from the car park.

He said he made a report recently that old bikes and rubbish had been dumped down from the car park on the Castlegregory side.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said no matter how quickly rubbish is removed, people are down there dumping more.

He said it’s horrible to think that a sign has to be put up on the viewing part of the Conor Pass telling people not to litter but it may be what the council has to do.

In response, Area Engineer with Kerry County Council, Colm Nagle, said the council will keep an eye on that matter.

