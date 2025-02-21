Owners of derelict sites in Kerry are getting the message that the county council is taking action on these properties.

That’s according to housing officer with Kerry County Council, Joanne Horgan.

She gave a presentation to Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillors at their recent meeting, outlining the council’s progress on activating derelict sites.

Kerry County Council recently published intentions to acquire six derelict properties around the county.

The council has power to carry out a compulsory purchase order of any derelict site on its register, under the Derelict Sites Act.

There are currently 120 open files in the property activation programme in Kerry.

Joanne Horgan said there are numerous ways the council becomes aware of a derelict property, and they must then locate an owner if possible.

The biggest step, she said, was communication and engagement with the owner, on understanding why it is derelict, and explaining the schemes and grants to help bring it back into use.

She said this has been very successful, and properties have been activated just through engagement with the owners.

Ms Horgan says it’s the ultimate sanction to CPO the property, and it only proceeds to this stage if the owner is not engaging, or it’s thought more time won’t help the situation.

She said since the council published its intention to CPO those six properties, engagement from owners of other derelict properties has gone through the roof.

Ms Horgan said the message is getting out there.

Properties compulsorily acquired by the council can then be used for any purpose connected to the local authority, so it may be kept and renovated for social housing, or sold on the private market.