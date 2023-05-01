Council looking at feasibility at increasing number of Columbarium Walls in Kerry

Kerry County Council are looking at the feasibility of increasing the number of Columbarium Walls in graveyards across the county.

The information was provided at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, in response a motion from Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell.

Speaking at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, councillor Bobby O’Connell said there’s an increasing number of people deciding to be cremated in the county.

He said the council should look seriously at providing more columbarium walls.

Cllr O'Connell said while there are walls in Tralee and Killarney, the rest of the County can not be forgotten about; and the council must act soon to facilitate those wishing to be cremated and interred.

Senior engineer at Kerry County Council, Paul Neary, responded advising that there are over 50 or more burial grounds across Kerry; he said the demand for interring ashes hasn’t been overwhelming, however the council are looking at policy into implementing columbarium walls.

He said ashes can currently be interred in graves also, but they will begin formulating policy, which will be discussed at the next council SPC meeting