Council keen to acquire lands to improve Tralee crossroads described as very dangerous

The Tralee Municipal District of the council is keen to acquire lands to make safer a crossroads described currently as very dangerous.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall, asked the council to place a roundabout at Healy’s Cross, which is the crossroads between Cloghers Road, Ballyard Road, and Kearney’s Road.

The council’s reply says there are significant geometric constraints at this junction, and the Tralee MD is keen to acquire additional lands to improve motorists’ sight lines.

It said the roundabout proposal has been referred to the council’s roads office to advise on its suitability.

The council will be speaking with landowners shortly, and it said any junction improvements depend on landowners being open to selling parts of their lands.