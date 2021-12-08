Council issues latest updates on this morning's road closures

Kerry County Council has issued some updates regarding roads that were closed, flooded or blocked by fallen trees, following yesterday's storm.

As of 9am this morning, the following updates apply:

The N70 Tralee-Castlemaine road is closed at the hairpin bends – a council crew and JCB are on site.

The R555 Listowel-Abbeyfeale road at Woodford will be closed for several hours.

Main Street and Lartigue Road, Ballybunion remains closed this morning, because of concerns about falling debris.

Rathass Road in Tralee between University Hospital Kerry and County Buildings is closed because of concerns about falling debris.

On New Road in Killarney , a fallen tree will be cleared this morning.

The N71 Suspension Bridge in Kenmare remains closed and is impassable due to flooding.

Meanwhile, homeowners and business owners are advised to assess their own properties for any storm damage when it is safe to do so.

They also advise members of the public to avoid exposed coastal areas and travel with extreme care near coasts.

Public parks and playgrounds will only re-open following a safety assessment this morning.

Crews have mobilised since 6am to clear any outstanding obstructions and any issues can continue to be reported to the Council’s emergency phoneline at 066 7183588 throughout the day.

The Council appreciates the cooperation of the public and thanks them for adhering to safety advice and messages.