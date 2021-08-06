Advertisement
Council inviting submissions relating to Dingle public realm and outdoor dining infrastructure works

Aug 6, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Council inviting submissions relating to Dingle public realm and outdoor dining infrastructure works
Kerry County Council is inviting submissions relating to public realm and outdoor dining infrastructure works in Dingle.

The council is proposing to carry out these works along with associated drainage, paving, lighting, retractable covering and ancillary site works in Strand Street.

The details are available for inspection on the Kerry County Council website (www.kerrycoco.ie) until September 16th.

Submissions and observations can be made in writing before 5pm on September 16th.

Submissions and observations can be sent by email to [email protected] or to Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads, Transport and Marine Department, Room 115, Áras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee Co Kerry.

