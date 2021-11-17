Council identifying locations where suicide is known to happen

Kerry County Council is identifying locations where suicide is known to happen.

It’s part of a joint strategy on suicide it’s working on with the HSE.

The council has begun erecting enhanced signage, and training is being rolled out to the fire service.

This was revealed during a presentation to councillors by the HSE South’s Suicide Prevention Officer, Donagh Hennebry.

He says people need to change the way they act around suspected suicide.

He says more people die by suicide in Ireland than car accidents, but we don’t talk about it or provide enough services.