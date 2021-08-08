Council has drawn down over €700,000 for housing adaptation grants this year

Kerry County Council has drawn down over €700,000 from the exchequer to adapt houses for older people and those with disabilities so far this year.

That's according to figures provided by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, following a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin TD for Longford-Westmeath, Sorca Clarke.

Housing adaptation grants are available to private home owners to adapt their homes for people who are elderly or have a disability, with 20% of the cost provided by the local authority and 80% funded by the exchequer.

The council's allocation of exchequer funding for housing adaptation grants for 2021 is over €2.1 million.

Up to the end of June, Kerry County Council had drawn down over €700,000 (€704,248) of that funding.