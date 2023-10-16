Advertisement
Council gives green light for 45 new homes in Milltown

Oct 16, 2023 08:40 By radiokerrynews
Council gives green light for 45 new homes in Milltown
Kerry County Council has given the green light for the construction of 45 new houses in Milltown.

GM O’Murchu Consulting Ltd applied for permission to build the houses at Knockavota.

Permission has now been granted for the development, subject to 21 conditions.

The houses are all set to be two-storey units, on a corner plot of land adjoining the Lyre road to the southwest of Milltown.

The council planner’s report on the application acknowledged submissions were received from residents in the general area citing concerns about traffic safety, provision of public open space, and design and density.

The planner noted this proposed development is located on serviced land, which is zoned for residential development for permanent occupancy.

Kerry County Council deemed the application an acceptable proposal, and granted permission subject to 21 conditions.

These conditions include that the units are used for primary, permanent, all year-round private residences, and specifically not to be used as holiday units or second homes.

The units also cannot be used for overnight commercial guest accommodation, and cannot be bought by a corporate entity.

