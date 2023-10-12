Advertisement
News

Council give go-ahead for residential development at site of former CBS monastery in Tralee

Oct 12, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Council give go-ahead for residential development at site of former CBS monastery in Tralee
Share this article

Kerry County Council has given the go-ahead for a new residential development on the site of the former CBS monastery building in Tralee.

Nailun Ltd applied for permission to demolish the existing, two-storey former monastery building at The Green, and build 14 houses.

The houses, on the site bordering CBS The Green Secondary School and Tralee Town Park, will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced, with four two-beds, and ten three-beds.

Advertisement

The development includes 28 car parking spaces, and will use the existing vehicular access from Castlecountess with new gates.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, subject to 19 conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

188 weekly flights in Shannon Airport’s winter schedule
Advertisement
Kerry company in Munster final of Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition
Application for South Kerry bridge refurbishment works gone out on public consultation
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor says tillage farmers were left behind in Budget 2024
Sammie Szmodics leaves Republic of Ireland Squad
Kerry company in Munster final of Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition
188 weekly flights in Shannon Airport’s winter schedule
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus