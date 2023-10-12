Council give go-ahead for residential development at site of former CBS monastery in Tralee

Kerry County Council has given the go-ahead for a new residential development on the site of the former CBS monastery building in Tralee.

Nailun Ltd applied for permission to demolish the existing, two-storey former monastery building at The Green, and build 14 houses.

The houses, on the site bordering CBS The Green Secondary School and Tralee Town Park, will be a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced, with four two-beds, and ten three-beds.

The development includes 28 car parking spaces, and will use the existing vehicular access from Castlecountess with new gates.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development, subject to 19 conditions.