Council figures show there are 17 vacant single rural dwellings in the Listowel LEA

Oct 30, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
There are 17 unoccupied single dwelling rural homes in the Listowel Electoral Area.

That’s according to information provided at the recent Listowel MD meeting in response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Leane.

According to Kerry County Council ten of these units are currently being processed through Section 183.

This section allows for local authorities to dispose of property no longer required, provided prior notice of the proposed disposal is sent to elected members.

The council says six of the voids are awaiting refurbishment works, while refurbishment works are ongoing at one dwelling.

