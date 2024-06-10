Fianna Fáil's Michael Leane elected to fourth seat in Listowel LEA

Fianna Fáil candidate Michael Leane has been elected to the fourth seat in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.

The publican from Ballyheigue is a first time candidate and was elected on the eight count in the Tralee Count Centre at John Mitchels GAA Complex tonight.

He got a total of 2,213 votes after count number 8, to pass the quota of 2,095, and joins Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly, Michael Foley, and Independent Liam Speedy Nolan in the Listowel LEA.

Two seat remain up for grabs in the area with three candidates still in the running.

Sitting councillor Tom Barry of Sinn Féin is just 65 votes shy of being elected, on 2,030 votes. He’s followed by party colleague and first time candidate Marion Falvey O’Sullivan – on 1,643 votes; and sitting councillor Jimmy Moloney of Fianna Fáil on 1,725 votes.

Michael Leane’s surplus of 118 votes will now be distributed in count nine.